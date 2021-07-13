Azerbaijan state agency publicizes data that that Baku is trying to conceal

The State Agency for Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation of Azerbaijan continues to determine disabilities and specify respective groups, Haqqin.az reported.
Accordingly, the agency granted disability status to 21,525 people in the first six months of this year.
A total of 7,018 of them were registered for the first time, and the granting of a disability status has increased in Azerbaijan by 68% compared to the same period in 2020.
In fact, the Azerbaijani authorities have publicized data that they would like to conceal from the public.
It turns out that the 7,018 people who have been granted a disability status in the last six months in Azerbaijan are actually participants in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year.