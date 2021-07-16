European Council chief's Armenia visit agenda is announced

President Charles Michel of the European Council on Friday will arrive in Armenia for a two-day visit.
Within the framework of his visit, Michel will meet with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
After the meeting, they will make statements to the media summing up the results of their talks.
The President of the European Council will meet also with President Armen Sarkissian, and visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of this tragedy.