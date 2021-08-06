Russian peacekeepers clear 2 hectares of farmland in Nagorno-Karabakh from explosives in day

The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have started clearing and demining from explosive objects from the territory of the Gerger settlement, Martuni region in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers are searching for unexploded ordnance, shells, shots and mines every day near the demarcation line in the Martuni region. The servicemen of the humanitarian demining unit carry out the tasks of cleaning up settlements and nearby territories intended for agricultural land and grazing livestock.
“As of today, about two hectares of territories have been covered. The work was carried out in the vicinity of the settlements of the Martuni region. It is planned to traverse about 15 hectares of the territory,” said the representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Alexei Afanasyev.
Over the past 2 weeks, Russian peacekeepers have completed clearing 32 hectares of explosives from N of the item.
In total, Russian engineers have checked 1,920 buildings (of which 31 are socially significant objects), cleared more than 668.3 kilometers of roads and over 2,231.5 hectares of territory, found 25,781 and destroyed 25,767 explosives.