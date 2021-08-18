News
Wednesday
August 18
Armenia’s Sotk gold mine resumes operations in morning
Armenia’s Sotk gold mine resumes operations in morning
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The operations at Armenia’s Sotk gold mine, which were suspended since Tuesday due another provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces, have resumed Wednesday morning. Ruzanna Grigoryan, a representative of GeoProMining Gold company which operates this mine, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The work started at 8am. Due to safety, the second shift did not work yesterday," Grigoryan said.

She added that the situation is calm at the moment.

The workers of this mine have been evacuated for the past two days because of Azerbaijani shootings in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

The situation was aggravated in the Gegharkunik part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, as Azerbaijan had again resorted to provocation, opening fire on Armenian positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
