Russia and France express mutual commitment to further work to stabilize Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.
Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The heads of the foreign affairs agencies thoroughly discussed topical issues on the international agenda.
The development of the situation in Afghanistan was examined in detail. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness by joint efforts to promote the establishment of peace and stability in this country, including within the framework of the UN Security Council.
The ministers examined in detail a wide range of bilateral issues concerning the development of Russian-French ties in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and discussed the schedule for further contacts.
The two also also expressed a mutual commitment to work to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"Mutual disposition was expressed for further work in stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, primarily in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.