Ivan Aivazovsky bust unveiled in Stepanakert
Ivan Aivazovsky bust unveiled in Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The unveiling of the bust of great Russian Armenian sea painter Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky took place Wednesday on Hovhannes Aivazovsky Street in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The creator of this bust is Russian sculptor Mikhail Serdyukov.

The honor of unveiling this sculpture was given to Major Sergey Lazev, an officer of the humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and Gayane Grigoryan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Artsakh.

The Artsakh Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Lusine Gharakhanyan, told Artsakhpress in this regard that the Armenians are the nation that has given the most number of treasures to the cultural treasury of the world.
This text available in   Հայերեն
