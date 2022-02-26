Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to pay official visit to Russia in April

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay an official visit to Russia in April.
The leaders of both countries touched upon the issues on the agenda of the visit today during a telephone conversation, the press service of the apparatus of the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic reports.
Putin and Pashinyan discussed issues related to the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
The sides also exchanged views on the implementation of the tripartite statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021 and November 26, 2021, signed by the Russian, Amenian and Azerbaijani leaders.