Jen Psaki resigns as White House press secretary

Jen Psaki gave her 224th and final briefing as White House press secretary Friday afternoon, CNN reported.

She thanked her colleagues and members of the media for working together.

Psaki's successor, Karine Jean-Pierre, confirmed Friday that she will continue to hold regular briefings.

It is noted that in her 16 months in office, Psaki has given more briefings than all of President Donald Trump's press secretaries combined.

According to Martha Joint Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project, the total number of briefings under former U.S. President Donald Trump was 205. Kumar counted 58 briefings by Sean Spicer, 107 by Sarah Sanders, zero by Stephanie Grisham and 40 by Kayleigh McEnany over a four-year period.

Now Psaki is off to television, specifically MSNBC, although she has not yet signed any contract, and will not begin her new role until the fall.