Azerbaijanis to settle in Armenian houses in occupied Shushi
Azerbaijanis to settle in Armenian houses in occupied Shushi
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Azerbaijani authorities intend to inhabit the occupied Armenian city of Shushi.

According to APA, the special representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shushi Aydin Kerimov noted that a new general plan of Shushi was prepared and 20-25 thousand people are to be settled in the city. Aydin Kerimov said that the construction of 24 buildings is planned for settling people.

Since it's obvious that it won't be possible to settle 25 thousand people in 24 buildings, the matter is about settling Azerbaijanis in the houses left by Armenians.
