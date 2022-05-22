Senegal President to visit Moscow and Kyiv

Senegalese President Macky Sall said he would visit Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks as chairman of the African Union, which he said wants to see de-escalation in Ukraine and peace through dialogue between the two sides, Reuters reported.
“We do not want to be aligned on this conflict, very clearly, we want peace. Even though we condemn the invasion, we’re working for a de-escalation, we’re working for a ceasefire, for dialogue ... that is the African position," he noted at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.