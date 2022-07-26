Attempt made to bring in unregistered medication to Armenia by air

YEREVAN- Officers from the anti-smuggling department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia have prevented—at the customs control zone of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan—the illegal importation of medication that is not registered in Armenia, the SRC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The aforesaid officers carried out customs control over two Armenian citizens who had arrived in Armenia from Turkey. As a result, various types of unregistered medication and empty medicine boxes were found in their luggage, and oncological medicines hidden from customs control were found in the inner pockets of their jackets.
Reports on these cases were prepared in connection with the violation of two articles of the Customs Code of Armenia, and they have been transferred to the legal department of the SRC.