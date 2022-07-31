Brussels reacted harshly to Vladimir Putin's military plan, bringing down a series of sanctions on Russia aimed at destroying the economy of the warring country and completely disrupting its military operations, Express reported.
But all this has not stopped Putin yet... Hundreds of millions of Europeans are facing a severe cold winter, and they are being urged to reduce gas consumption, since Putin may completely cut off supplies to the continent, the British edition notes.
The EU said the move was politically motivated and gas supplies to Europe from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline were rapidly reduced to one-fifth of its capacity.
In addition, inflation in the Eurozone jumped to 8.9% in July from 8.6% a month earlier, and the euro fell to parity with the US dollar earlier this month for the first time in more than 20 years.
Charles-Henri Gallois, president of France's Generation Frexit campaign, warned that EU sanctions against Russia were backfiring and said the eurozone's recession was now obvious.
Some European countries, such as Germany and Italy, are very dependent on Russian gas. You cannot replace it this way. Other European countries, including France, will also suffer because Russia was an important supplier of oil. It was pretty cheap and they made contracts in euros. Now we buy the same oil, but through India or Saudi Arabia with a markup and in dollars. As the euro falls, it becomes even more expensive, the French expert noted.
According to him, this is rather hypocritical, just as in the case of gas, you cannot replace Russian oil in this way. You don't have the capacity or the equivalent.
Economic sanctions do more harm to Europe than to Russia. The recession is obvious, the expert noted.
Galois called sanctions against Russia suicide for Europe, urging the EU to end tough sanctions or the continent risks plunging into the biggest financial crisis it has ever experienced.