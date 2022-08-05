News
South Korea launches its first lunar mission
South Korea launches its first lunar mission
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

South Korea launched its first lunar mission. Its lunar orbiter lifted off from the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral, Florida aboard a SpaceX rocket.

The Danuri orbiter - which means enjoy the moon - successfully separated from the Falcon 9 rocket, CNN reports.

Designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the 678-kilogram craft has six payloads, including Korean-made equipment.

It is expected to orbit the moon in December before launching a year-long observation mission in which it will search for possible landing sites for future missions, conduct scientific studies of the lunar environment and test space internet technologies.

If it succeeds, South Korea will become the world's seventh lunar explorer and the fourth in Asia after China, Japan and India.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
