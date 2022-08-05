Artsakh authorities order residents of Berdzor and Aghavno to leave their homes by August 25

Artsakh's Minister of Territorial and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan gave the residents of Aghavno and Berdzor until August 25 to leave their homes, Aghavno village head Andranik Chavushyan told NEWS.am today.
"Hayk Khanumyan presented us an evacuation program, told us who will go where. But no one wants to leave. If they hand out weapons to the residents, we will stay and fight," Chavushyan noted.
According to him, Artsakh President Araik Harutyunyan, with whom the issue was also discussed, can neither explain nor explain what is going on, he is not a negotiator. "I don't justify him, but what to demand from him. We should ask Pashinyan. His slogan is that everyone is to blame except him," Andranik Chavushyan noted.