Bayramov: Azerbaijan has alternative to communicate with Nakhchivan through Iran, bypassing Armenia

Azerbaijan has an alternative to communicate with Nakhchivan through Iran via the Araks River, bypassing Armenia, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov told Turkish media.
He noted that Azerbaijan has begun construction of the first bridge across the Araks River in accordance with an agreement with Iran. By doing so, Azerbaijan has an alternative to connect with Nakhchivan through Iran via the Araks River, bypassing Armenia. "This will be implemented, whether Armenia wants it or not. This is a chance for Armenia not to be left out of regional development projects. It will make its own decision. If Yerevan does not make the right decision, it will do the most damage to itself," Bayramov added.