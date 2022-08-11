ARF: Harassment of Suren Manukyan goes back several months

The press service of the ARF issued a statement in connection with the detention of member of the ARF Supreme Body, former MP Suren Manukyan.
Earlier the police reported that Manukyan was detained in connection with the kidnapping of the father of the ex-member, chairman of the Free Democrats Party Khachatur Kokobelyan.
In a statement, the ARF said:
"Today a member of the Supreme Body of the ARFD, former deputy Suren Manukyan was invited to the Investigative Committee to participate in the investigative actions as a victim.
On the way Manukyan was detained on suspicion of kidnapping, using violence typical of today's law enforcement agencies
Political persecution, physical torture, ungrounded apartment searches and attempts to discredit Suren Manukyan started several months ago.
Condemning the alleged crime of kidnapping, we consider inadmissible the violation of presumption of innocence.
Considering another manifestation of political persecution unacceptable, which repeats the practice of the 90s to discredit the opposition and ARF members and initiate trumped-up criminal cases, we are sure that they are doomed to fail."