News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones
WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. administration plans to send Ukraine equipment kits based on a global positioning system that will allow Kyiv to convert its conventional air munitions into guided ones, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing high-ranking US administration officials.

According to its information, the question is about the sets of JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) developed in the United States, which the U.S. military previously used to transform air bombs into guided munitions. They were used on bombers and fighters. The newspaper notes that this equipment can be used to transform various types of ammunition. It is not yet known whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces will use them in aviation or use them to convert ammunition launched from the ground.

The publication drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon had previously studied various ways to modernize the Ukrainian military aviation. This option was considered as an alternative to transferring modern Western-made aircraft to Kiev, which would require sophisticated training of pilots and specialists who would deal with technical support.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear whether US President Joe Biden or any of his national security advisers have already approved the transfer of these kits to Ukraine. The newspaper notes that this would be another significant step on the part of Washington in terms of providing military assistance to Kiev. According to the newspaper, such modernized ammunition would provide new opportunities for strikes against Russian units and headquarters, and with high accuracy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congresswoman: US must halt security assistance to Azerbaijan
“Azerbaijan has blocked access to Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] and cut off the [natural] gas supply,” noted Abigail Spanberger, a member of the House of Representatives…
 Armenian PM: silence of a number of friendly states on Lachin corridor is strange
At the same time, he thanked the countries and international organizations...
 Azerbaijani ‘environmentalist’ chokes ‘peace’ dove during rally at Karabakh’s Lachin Corridor
The Azerbaijani provocateurs clearly show that they have nothing to do with environmental protection…
 PM on giving corridor to Azerbaijan: Absurd, ignorant to claim that Armenia made such verbal promise to anyone
Azerbaijan continuously and grossly violates point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020…
 Armenia PM: Situation in Karabakh cannot be called anything other than humanitarian crisis
In recent days, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has become extremely acute…
 Armenia FM in New York, meets with UN Secretary-General
Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Antonio Guterres on the closure of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since Monday…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos