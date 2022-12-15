WP: US plans to send Kyiv kits to convert conventional bombs into guided ones

The U.S. administration plans to send Ukraine equipment kits based on a global positioning system that will allow Kyiv to convert its conventional air munitions into guided ones, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing high-ranking US administration officials.

According to its information, the question is about the sets of JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) developed in the United States, which the U.S. military previously used to transform air bombs into guided munitions. They were used on bombers and fighters. The newspaper notes that this equipment can be used to transform various types of ammunition. It is not yet known whether the Ukrainian Armed Forces will use them in aviation or use them to convert ammunition launched from the ground.

The publication drew attention to the fact that the Pentagon had previously studied various ways to modernize the Ukrainian military aviation. This option was considered as an alternative to transferring modern Western-made aircraft to Kiev, which would require sophisticated training of pilots and specialists who would deal with technical support.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear whether US President Joe Biden or any of his national security advisers have already approved the transfer of these kits to Ukraine. The newspaper notes that this would be another significant step on the part of Washington in terms of providing military assistance to Kiev. According to the newspaper, such modernized ammunition would provide new opportunities for strikes against Russian units and headquarters, and with high accuracy.