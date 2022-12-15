Putin: Russia will develop port and pipeline systems in Asia

Russia will develop port and pipeline systems in Asia and intends to increase gas supplies to the east to 88 billion cubic meters by 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
According to him, an important step to reduce the impact of sanctions and other hostile actions against Russia will be the development of port and pipeline infrastructure in the south and east, including we will increase exports of natural gas. "The implementation of projects such as the Kovykta field, Power of Siberia 2, and the Far Eastern route will make it possible to increase gas supplies to the East to 48 billion cubic meters by 2025, and to 88 billion cubic meters by 2030," he said, adding that this was more than 60% of gas supplies to the West last year.