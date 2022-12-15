Konstantin Zatulin: Blockade of Lachin corridor is a challenge to the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has become dangerously tense. For several days now, Azerbaijan has been illegally and defiantly blocking the Lachin corridor, the only road of life connecting the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia. Under the false pretext of caring about the environment in the enemy-controlled territory, the Azerbaijani side is grossly violating the agreements enshrined in the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, signed by the heads of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin wrote about it in his Telegram channel.



"Baku is in a hurry to realize its goals. The new Azerbaijani provocation is a part of the strategy of squeezing Armenians from their native land and can cause a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh. The supply of food and medicine, as well as the normal functioning of public services, has been put at risk. The blockade of the Lachin corridor was supplemented by cutoff of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, which can in no way be attributed or written off as an initiative of the so-called environmentalists. Schools have stopped working, all other social facilities are under the threat of being cut off from heating in winter.



I am convinced that Baku's actions are also an attempt to compromise and undermine the mission of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Baku apparently believes that Russia's confrontation with the West in Ukraine is a favorable moment to weaken its role in influencing the Transcaucasus. Isn't it too soon in Azerbaijan to think that they can take God by the beard?



On my behalf and on behalf of the Council of the International Lazarevsky Club, I demand the end of the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. I hope that the leaders, diplomats and military of the Russian Federation will find convincing arguments to return the situation to normal. The responsibility for further and possible consequences of the delay lies entirely on the Azerbaijani side," he said.