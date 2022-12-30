Vice Mayor of Yerevan says within 2 years transport reform will be by 90% completed

90% of the transport reform will be finished in two year, said Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Tigran Avinyan on Friday.
He assured that the population will be satisfied with the quality of the reforms.
"Reforms in the transport system involve the introduction of a single ticket system, separate lanes for transport and so on. A week ago, the winner of the tender for the introduction of a unified ticket system was determined. I think that in 2023, the system should probably be implemented," the official added.