Iranian MFA: Regarding the completion of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

When it comes to the end of the JCPOA negotiations, the ball is in the West's court, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said during his weekly briefing, Pars Today reported.

"On the margins of the second Baghdad conference, senior Iranian and European Union officials met. The talks in Vienna were one of the topics discussed. There was a consensus that we should continue negotiations on the JCPOA in order to intensify and summarize the negotiations, and the exchange of messages continues at different levels," Kanaani noted.

He said Iran is fully ready to conclude the JCPOA talks on the basis of the draft negotiating package, which is the result of months of difficult and intensive negotiations, and respecting Iranian red lines, but this readiness is not permanent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
