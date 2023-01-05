Iran general warns Azerbaijan not to repeat Saddam Hussein's mistakes

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Alireza Tanhai, in his speech dedicated to the memory of assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, warned Azerbaijan not to repeat the mistakes of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, Ahrargil Analytical News Center reports.
According to him, Azerbaijan should learn lessons from the current situation in Ukraine and "see what the Americans and Europeans have done to the people of Ukraine, and it would be better not to repeat Saddam's mistake."
"Saddam attacked Iran when dozens of separatist, riotous, and terrorist groups were operating throughout Iran. And Saddam thought that if he attacked [the] Khuzestan [Province of Iran], he would only stand with the people of that province," the Iranian media quoted the general as saying.
"Any country that wants to invade the territory of Iran would do well not to make a mistake in its calculations. Iran is a united country which consists of different ethnic groups with different beliefs," Tanhai said.