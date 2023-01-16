News
Karabakh has new Security Council chief, Security Service director
Karabakh has new Security Council chief, Security Service director
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday signed a number of decrees.  Accordingly, Ashot Hakobjanyan was dismissed from the position of Director of the Artsakh Security Service and released from service in the national security agencies due to the retirement for long service.

Ararat Melkumyan was appointed Director of the Artsakh Security Service, being dismissed from the position of Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council.

And Samvel Sahramanyan was appointed Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council, being dismissed from the position of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
