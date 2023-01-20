Unibank launches Google Pay support for card users in Armenia

Starting today, Unibank will support Google Pay, enabling cardholders to take advantage of simple and secure contactless payments and digital card storage on both Android and WearOS devices.

Cardholders will be able to store Unibank Visa credit and debit cards within Google Wallet, a digital wallet that is also launching in Armenia today, and make payments anywhere contactless payments are accepted. In addition to payment cards, cardholders will also be able to save and access loyalty cards and boarding passes and event tickets in the Google Wallet.

Using Google Pay also makes payments safer with multiple layers of security, adding to the protections already provided by your Unibank card. This includes industry-standard tokenization, which means when you use your card stored in Google Wallet to pay, transactions are made using a virtual card number (a token). This token is device-specific and associated with a dynamic security code that changes with each transaction, providing an extra layer of protection from fraud. Also, if your phone is ever lost or stolen, you can simply use the “Find my device” function to instantly lock your device from anywhere, secure it with a new password, or even wipe it clean of your personal information.

“Google Pay provides a fast, easy and safe way for users in more than 45 countries to pay with their Android phone or Wear OS device,” said Jenny Cheng, Vice President and General Manager, Google Wallet. “Users can simply add their debit and credit cards to the Google Wallet app and feel confident that their financial information is safe and secure when they’re making a purchase or catching a train.”

To start using your Unibank card with Google Pay, download Google Wallet from the Google Play Store today.

“Our customers increasingly embrace digital lifestyle, and we aim to be agile in meeting their needs. Thanks to our collaboration with Google we are happy to offer our customers a new digital and reliable payment option to make daily transactions easier and more convenient. You just need to add your Visa card to Google Pay and start making contactless payments with your phone ,” commented Gayane Minasyan, Head of Administration of Processing Service and Payment Systems at Unibank.

*Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.