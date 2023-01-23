News
Monday
January 23
News
Armenia FM in Brussels, meets with European Parliament foreign affairs committee head
Armenia FM in Brussels, meets with European Parliament foreign affairs committee head
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Brussels on a working visit, on Monday had a meeting with David McAllister, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.

The foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that matters related to regional security and stability were discussed during the meeting.

Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of the ongoing blockage of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that as a result, Azerbaijan aims to subject the 120 thousand Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

The Armenian FM stressed the need for the international community to increase pressure on Azerbaijan in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh. In this context, Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of an urgent resolution on the blocking of the Lachin corridor and the implementation of the Common Foreign and Security Policy adopted at the plenary session of the European Parliament on January 18-19; the principled positions expressed in the 2022 annual report, which objectively reflect the situation in the region.

The interlocutors exchanged views also on the process of normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

In addition, Ararat Mirzoyan and David McAllister reflected on agenda matters of Armenia-EU partnership and the prospects for its expansion. The work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, which ended on December 19, was also lauded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
