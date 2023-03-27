News
Preliminary results of snap elections in Armenia’s Sisian, Ani communities: Ruling party wins
Preliminary results of snap elections in Armenia’s Sisian, Ani communities: Ruling party wins
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Electoral commission’s No. 33 and 34 have summed up the preliminary results of the snap council of elders’ elections held Sunday in Ani and Sisian communities, reports the press service of the Central Electoral Commission. And according to these results, the ruling Civil Contract Party has won these local elections.

The results obtained from 61 polling stations are as follows.

Ani community of Shirak Province

Alliance of Nation-Community Parties – 3,134 votes

Armenian Dream Party - 795 votes

My Powerful Community Party - 744 votes

Civil Contract Party- 5, 180 votes

Sisian community of Syunik Province

Citizen's Decision Social-Democratic Party – 1,443 votes

Republican Party of Armenia – 2,553 votes

Civil Contract Party - 7,325 votes

A total of 49.63% of eligible voters, or 11,356 out of 22,880 citizens, participated in the snap local elections in Sisian community.

A total 62.01% of eligible voters, or 9,870 out of 15,918 people, participated in the voting in Ani community.

And 54.71% of eligible voters, or 21,226 people, participated in the elections in both communities.
