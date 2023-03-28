Newspaper: People in Karabakh believe that Pashinyan is trying to insure his power by closing last road with Armenia

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: On Saturday, Baku took control of the alternative road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. In Artsakh, they have suspicions that the Baku-Yerevan—more precisely, the Pashinyan-Aliyev—arrangement is working.
As often as [Armenia’s PM] Nikol Pashinyan talks about Azerbaijan's genocidal policy in recent times, he claims just as often that there will be a peace treaty [between the two countries]. He said this at the government [Cabinet] meeting last week. And the signing of the peace treaty, according to the Prague arrangement, means the de jure recognition of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan.
Our compatriots from Artsakh believe that, by closing the last road with Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan is trying to insure his power so that he sign the treaty calmly, not thinking that the people of Artsakh will move to Yerevan via that road, with all the consequences arising from it.
According to the theory of Artsakh residents, the road will be [re]opened some time after signing the treaty; but they will allow a limited number of people to leave, and until then they will implement social programs for those who emigrated from Artsakh, trying to alleviate the anger of the stateless Artsakh residents.
We received the following answer to our remark: And why is the Russian side participating in all this? After all, the de-Armenianization of Artsakh will mean the withdrawal of the Russian contingent from the South Caucasus: "If two of the parties are not against [it], the third party shall adapt to that situation. Besides that, the de-Armenianization of Artsakh is not a matter of one or two days."