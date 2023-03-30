News
Iran national falls from 8 meters while doing construction work in Armenia
Iran national falls from 8 meters while doing construction work in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

At around 10am on Wednesday, an emergency team of doctors from Tashir town medical center of Armenia transferred a person—who was diagnosed wit polytrauma, closed brain injury, internal bleeding of the abdomen, and cardiac arrest—to the aforesaid hospital, shamshyan.com reports.

The doctors at the Tashir Medical Center first managed to restore the work of the heart, and then they fought a life-and-death battle for this man’s life for several hours. And when they saw that the injured man had come out of the critical condition, he was ambulanced to the Vanadzor city medical center, from where he was helicoptered to a Yerevan hospital.

The police have determined that the injured person is Iranian citizen Mehdi Bakhtiari, 37.

It was found out that at around 9:40am on the same day, he had fallen from about 8 meters while carrying out construction work on the Tashir-Metsavan motorway, and sustained the aforementioned injuries.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched an investigation into this incident.
