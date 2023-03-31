News
Friday
March 31
France region to arrange humanitarian convoy for Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France will organize a humanitarian convoy for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). This was reported by president Laurent Wauquiez of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan.

According to Wauquiez, this convoy will be arranged jointly with the Armenian organizations of France, and under the flag of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region.

"It will approach the Lachin corridor, and we will demand that the Azerbaijanis let the convoy pass. Either the convoy will pass and we will open a small door of hope, or it will not pass and it will give us an opportunity to raise again within European organizations the issue of violation of human rights and the imperative of actions," Wauquiez emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
