Turkey FM: We coordinate every step with Armenia with Azerbaijan

The minister of foreign affairs of Turkey spoke about the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said on the air of Turkish A Haber television that it is too early to talk about the opening of embassies of Armenia and Turkey in one another’s country.
He recalled that after the powerful earthquakes that hit Turkey in February, the country’s land border with Armenia was temporarily opened for humanitarian aid, but the permanent reopening of land borders depends on political conditions.
"Besides, the roads serving the land borders need to be repaired. You know that there is a historical Silk Road bridge between Armenia and Turkey, for the repair of which we have reached a bilateral agreement," Cavusoglu said, but reminding again that Turkey coordinates every step with Armenia with Azerbaijan.