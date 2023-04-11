Russia MOD: 2 ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh

Two ceasefire violations were registered in the Martuni region of Nagorno-Karabakh; there were no casualties or injuries. This is stated in Tuesday’s information bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent at the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
The command of this Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides regarding these incidents.
Three routes were patrolled in the Martakert, Martuni, and Shushi regions.
One convoy with humanitarian cargo was escorted along the Goris-Stepanakert route.
Continued cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure the safety of the Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.