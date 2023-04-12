News
Criminal proceedings launched into Armenia soldiers being killed, wounded by Azerbaijan near Tegh village
Criminal proceedings launched into Armenia soldiers being killed, wounded by Azerbaijan near Tegh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Reports were received Tuesday from a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that at around 3:40pm, servicemen Artur Sahakyan, Mkrtich Harutyunyan, Narek Sargsyan, and Henrik Kocharyan had sustained fatal gunshot wounds in combat positions near Tegh village of Syunik Province. Another six people were wounded and taken to medical institutions for treatment.

Based on these reports, the Investigative Committee of Armenia launched criminal proceedings, which were then combined into one proceeding, and a respective investigative team was set up, the Investigative Committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to the preliminary data obtained during the criminal investigation, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers had approached with a vehicle—and under the pretext of adjusting the deployment points—the Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work on the border, and they fired shots at these Armenian servicemen. Then the armed forces of Azerbaijan fired shots from other weapons in the direction of these Armenian servicemen and combat positions.

As a result, four Armenian servicemen were killed and six others were wounded.

The incident site was inspected, and respective examinations were ordered.

All actions are being taken to find out the circumstances of this incident and to give a full legal assessment to these criminal actions of the Azerbaijani soldiers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
