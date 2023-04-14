Armenia Security Council head: There were arrangements with Azerbaijan but most of them were broken

There were arrangements with Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan broke them. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet, when asked how was it that the Azerbaijani military positioned itself near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province earlier, stood in the Armenian territories, whereas the Armenian military was late.
"In general, various discussions were held beforehand, all existing matters were discussed, decisions were made, and actions should be taken in accordance with them. During the implementation of the actions, there were also arrangements with the Azerbaijani side as to how we will organize. Naturally, Azerbaijan broke most of the arrangements, and this situation arose because of their being broken. Now an investigation is being conducted so we find out what the omissions on our side were," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.
To the remark that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that it’s not that we did not expect that these arrangements could be broken, Grigoryan responded: "There were systemic problems, for which an investigation is being carried out to find out what our systemic problems were."
Also, he noted that there is a delimited border there and it is known to everyone.
"It is a border delimited in the USSR period, which has become an interstate border with the Almaty Declaration. I believe everyone has already recorded that the Azerbaijanis are in the territory of Armenia. We have to carry out work so that they come out," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.