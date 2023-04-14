News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council head: There were arrangements with Azerbaijan but most of them were broken
Armenia Security Council head: There were arrangements with Azerbaijan but most of them were broken
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There were arrangements with Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan broke them. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated this in an interview to Civilnet, when asked how was it that the Azerbaijani military positioned itself near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province earlier, stood in the Armenian territories, whereas the Armenian military was late.

"In general, various discussions were held beforehand, all existing matters were discussed, decisions were made, and actions should be taken in accordance with them. During the implementation of the actions, there were also arrangements with the Azerbaijani side as to how we will organize. Naturally, Azerbaijan broke most of the arrangements, and this situation arose because of their being broken. Now an investigation is being conducted so we find out what the omissions on our side were," said the head of the Security Council of Armenia.

To the remark that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that it’s not that we did not expect that these arrangements could be broken, Grigoryan responded: "There were systemic problems, for which an investigation is being carried out to find out what our systemic problems were."

Also, he noted that there is a delimited border there and it is known to everyone.

"It is a border delimited in the USSR period, which has become an interstate border with the Almaty Declaration. I believe everyone has already recorded that the Azerbaijanis are in the territory of Armenia. We have to carry out work so that they come out," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: I would call it search for certain security guarantees
After the 2018 revolution, Armenia announced that it will not make any changes in its foreign policy….
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armen Grigoryan received Luis Bono…
 Armenia ruling force lawmaker: PM’s orders are mandatory for execution
But this does not always happen flawlessly…
 Armenia ruling force MP to Zakharova: If we hadn't fought, given casualties, Russia MFA could call as much as it wants
Andranik Kocharyan said he does not doubt the words of the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry that they participated in some format, but…
 Armenia Security Council chief on Azerbaijan border stability: We expect Brussels to take appropriate steps
When the EU observers were deployed in the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijan was trying to discredit or try to show that these observers will not fulfill their mission properly…
 Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan is preparing for military escalation
And the incident near Tegh village is part of that plan...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos