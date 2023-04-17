Istanbul mayor visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, meets with patriarch

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, and met with the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahag II Mashalian, ermenihaber.am reported.
Imamoglu noted that as the mayor of a big city like Istanbul, he visited to personally congratulate the Armenian Patriarch and the local Armenian community on the occasion of Easter.
Imamoglu added, however, that he does not like the word "minority."
At the end of the meeting, the Armenian patriarch presented a red Easter egg to Mayor Imamoglu and wished him success in his service.