CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan

The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential. Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) stated this while speaking at the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the CSTO Joint Headquarters, TASS reports.
"Negative trends have a direct impact on the situation of the entire perimeter of the CSTO zone of responsibility," added the CSTO head.
Tasmagambetov believes that the tension in the Caucasus is maintained due to the long-standing disagreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.