Blinken: Dialogue is key to reaching lasting peace in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
Blinken: Dialogue is key to reaching lasting peace in South Caucasus (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reflected on the negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan taking place in Washington.

“Hosting peace talks this week with Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun at our new facility at the George P. Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center. Dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace in the South Caucasus region,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
