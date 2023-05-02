News
Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday
Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The delegation headed by the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, will travel to Turkey on Wednesday, Tsovinar Khachatryan, the spokesperson for the NA speaker, told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

Khachatryan noted that in Ankara, the Armenian delegation will attend the summit of the heads of parliaments of the member states dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and the plenary session of its general assembly.

"Alen Simonyan will give a speech during the summit of heads of parliaments," Khachatryan added.
