Akar: Zangezur corridor not threat to any other country

The Zangezur corridor is not a threat to any other country. On the contrary, it will foster regional cooperation, stability, and development. The Minister of National Defense of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, stated this in an article, entitled “The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation,” published on TRT World.
“The opening of the Zangezur corridor, a land connection through Armenian territory between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan, was a condition accepted by Armenians in the ceasefire agreement [of November 9, 2020]. In return, Azerbaijan also agreed to a land connection (the Lachin corridor) through its territory from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. This was a significant step towards fostering peace and cooperation between the two countries,” Akar wrote.
“Nakhchivan, surrounded by Armenia, Iran, and Türkiye [(Turkey)] with no land connection to Azerbaijan, needs this corridor urgently for the free flow of people and goods. It will unlock the huge potential for normalising relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, leading to lasting peace and economic prosperity for all,” the Turkish official added.