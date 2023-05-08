News
Monday
May 08
News
Armenia government has no information about possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the moment, the Armenian government has no information about a possible meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on May 14. Armen Khachatryan, head of the media and public relations department of the Armenian government, said this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, the Financial Times reported that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev, will hold talks on May 14 in Brussels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
