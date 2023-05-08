News
Financial Times: Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume peace talks in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will resume peace talks in Brussels this weekend, according to officials, as western allies are stepping up mediation efforts, the Financial Times reported.

European Council president Charles Michel will host a meeting on May 14 between Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, three officials with knowledge of the preparations told the Financial Times.

“It will be the first time the two leaders have met in person since talks in Munich in February and comes after the two countries’ foreign ministers held extensive discussions in Washington last week. US secretary of state Antony Blinken said those talks ‘made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement’ and that he believed ‘an agreement [is] within sight, within reach,’” the Financial Times added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
