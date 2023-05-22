Pashinyan: Simultaneous withdrawal of Armenia, Azerbaijan troops does not predetermine border delimitation work

Our position remains the same, we reaffirm our approach: a simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the border line recorded by the maps of the USSR General Staff of 1975, which will mean ensuring stability in this situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday, adding that the aforesaid are the maps that Russia is talking about.

"I have to record with satisfaction that that we see this issue worded by the international community as well, which is quite important and welcome," added Pashinyan.

Referring to Azerbaijan's position on the matter, the Armenian PM said: "I cannot record a change in Azerbaijan's position, at the same time emphasizing that ensuring specific border security is the most important part of the negotiation process.

"There is no secret that Azerbaijan continues to pursue a policy of military pressure, trying to obtain more favorable conditions during the talks through military pressure. At the same time, I must record that it is a violation of the internationally assumed obligation [assumed by Azerbaijan] because in the statement adopted as a result of the meeting in Sochi on October 31, 2022, the parties have committed themselves not to use force or the threat of force. We have to continue our work."

"Also, I want to emphasize that the simultaneous withdrawal of [the Armenian and Azerbaijani] troops does not in itself predetermine the border delimitation work. That is a separate process, this is just about ensuring the stability of the border situation. However, we also believe that the 1975 map can and should be the basis for further border delimitation work, too, because it implies the agreements reached in Prague on October 6, 2022, regarding carrying out border delimitation based on the Ala Ata declaration [of 1991]," stressed the Armenian premier.