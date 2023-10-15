Biden has phone call with Netanyahu, Abbas

US President Joe Biden, during a regular telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the US is working with the UN, Egypt, Jordan, and others to make sure civilians have access to water, food and medical assistance.

According to a White House release, Biden reaffirmed “the need for all countries to unequivocally condemn Hamas as a terrorist organization that does not represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

Biden and Netanyahu have spoken five times since the war began last Saturday when Hamas attacked Israel.

Biden also had a phone call with the President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas spoke of “the need to stop all attacks and respect international humanitarian law” in Gaza, Palestinian news agency WAFA reports.

Abbas also called for the opening of humanitarian corridors from Gaza to deliver water, electricity, fuel, and medicine.

This is the first telephone conversation between them since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.