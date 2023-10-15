Evacuation of Israeli Sderot on Gaza border due in coming hours

The evacuation of residents of the Israeli city of Sderot, bordering Gaza, should begin in the coming hours, Israel Today reports.
The municipality stresses that evacuation is not mandatory, but advises residents to leave the area. They are being relocated to hotels in Eilat and Jerusalem with the possibility of traveling to Tel Aviv.
Last week, authorities evacuated residents of the worst-hit Israeli towns devastated by Hamas militants.
In the north, in Metula, residents have also been advised to leave the city in recent days due to tensions.