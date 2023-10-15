News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.63
EUR
423.88
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
US Secretary of State says work is underway to free Israeli hostages in Gaza
US Secretary of State says work is underway to free Israeli hostages in Gaza
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is working to free Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip, including US citizens.

Blinken made the announcement on October 15 at Cairo airport. In recent days, he visited Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt to get their views on the current situation, BBC reports.

Referring to US aircraft carriers sailing in the Mediterranean, he said the move should be seen as a deterrence measure and not as a way to escalate the conflict.

Blinken said Israel has the right and responsibility to defend itself and ensure that this does not happen again in the future. But, the US Secretary of State noted, how Israel does this is also important. Blinken emphasized the importance of preserving civilian lives.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos