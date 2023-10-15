US Secretary of State says work is underway to free Israeli hostages in Gaza

ARMBUSINESSBANK has joined the Lessors Association of RA

Pashinyan: Our allies were making public calls to overthrow authorities when 100,000 Armenians were fleeing Karabakh.

PM Pashinyan: CSTO countries left us all alone, democracy in Armenia continues to receive internal and external blows

Armenia's Pashinyan: We expect EU's weighty support in overcoming a number of challenges

Premier: I extend my condolences on behalf of Armenia government, people on terrorist act in Brussels

European Parliament speaker: We call for resumption of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks

Roberta Metsola: We express our unconditional support for Armenia sovereignty, inviolability of borders

Russia also accused during Azerbaijan judicial farce into Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘criminal case’

Authorities are being informed about persons, cargo being transferred, ICRC Baku office representative says

Armenia PM to hold joint news conference with European Parliament President

Vagif Khachatryan, Karabakh resident abducted by Azerbaijan, declines from current defense attorney’s services

Colombia expels Israeli ambassador, threatens to suspend relations with Israel

Ilaha Huseynova: ICRC participated in about 700 detainees’ handover between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Armen Ghazaryan briefs Dunja Mijatovic on assistance programs for persons forcibly displaced from Karabakh to Armenia

Vahan Kerobyan, Ziad-Alexandre Hayek discuss Public-Private Partnership in Armenia

Israel doesn't believe Biden visit will complicate or delay ground invasion of Gaza

Armenia MPs brief Germany colleagues on ways to resolve issues facing Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier's address at European Parliament slated for 1:30pm

Toyota develops its first electric sports car: the Gazoo Racing

Newspaper: Under what circumstances President signed decree ending Nagorno-Karabakh existence?

Biden will visit Israel Wednesday, Blinken says

Bayramov, Baerbock discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, situation around Karabakh

Armenpress: Armenia PM-led delegation arrives in Strasbourg

Red Cross continues visiting Armenians detained in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan

Ararat Mirzoyan to Estonia FM: Attempts to undermine Armenia territorial integrity must be restrained

Chances of implementing Armenia-Saudi Arabia investment projects are discussed

Azerbaijan presidential representative: We accept that Zangezur is sovereign territory of Armenia

198 people forcibly displaced from Karabakh continue treatment in Armenia hospitals

Erdogan to Sunak: Western countries should refrain from ‘provocative steps’

Red Cross finds more than 100 people in Karabakh, transfers them to Armenia

Special flight from Tel Aviv lands in Yerevan

Raisi, Putin discuss situation in Gaza, the Caucasus

Manasyan, Mijatovic discus protection of rights of Armenians forcibly displaced from Karabakh

Dollar, euro fall Armenia

Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan, abducted by Azerbaijan, calls relatives one day before ‘trial’

How many Armenians live in Israel?

Armenia PM heads to Strasbourg on working visit

Allelo to Kerobyan: USAID ready to assist programs on integration of forcibly displaced persons in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Iran forwards to Azerbaijanis Blinken matter on Azerbaijan attacking Armenia

National Committee being reorganized, defining new format of opposition movement in Armenia

Tel Aviv-Yerevan evacuation flight takes off

Syria, Russia presidents discuss Israel-Hamas war

Yerevan to have community police, matter being discussed with US embassy

“UNLIM” tariff plan also available for postpaid subscribers

Flight evacuating passengers from Tel Aviv not yet flying to Yerevan, men not going to leave Israel

Armenia allocates €50,000 to Slovenia for flood relief

Karabakh representative office in Armenia now houses Artsakh government, under President’s leadership

India ex-diplomat: We are currently witnessing play within play in great game in Transcaucasia

Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv again

UN agency: 1 million people leave Gaza, death toll reaches 2,750.

Time: What cultural genocide looks like for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

Civil Aviation Committee: Armenia government paying for evacuation flight from Tel Aviv to Yerevan

US fears ‘provocative strike’ by Hamas in event of Biden visit to Israel

Armenia MFA announces details about Monday's Tel Aviv-Yerevan special flight (PHOTOS)

US increasing military presence in Middle East

Israel dismisses report on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Armenia

Prominent Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui, wife found murdered in their home

Media: Israel, US, Egypt agree on temporary ceasefire in southern Gaza

BMW releases world's first armored electric car

Israel army captures 29 Hamas members in one day

Azerbaijan appoints Karabakh capital Stepanakert commandant

Aliyev makes new threats to Armenia from Karabakh capital Stepanakert

‘No clear evidence' that Iran behind Hamas attack on Israel, Biden says

Netanyahu invites Biden to Israel, White House responds positively

Karabakh ex-official: Nothing can legitimize genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous people

Lindsey Snell: Israel continues to supply weapons to Azerbaijan amid the war with Gaza

Armenia embassy in Israel to evacuate people from Tel Aviv to Yerevan Monday

Number of Palestine-Israel victims war victims exceeds 4000

Biden told Palestinian President he works to prevent widening of conflict

Tel Aviv and 7 Israeli cities under massive rocket fire

US Secretary of State says work is underway to free Israeli hostages in Gaza

White House: Israel resumes water supplies to southern Gaza

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Israel again

Raisi-Macron phone call: Opening other fronts is possible

Evacuation of Israeli Sderot on Gaza border due in coming hours

Iranian FM to Israel: Tomorrow will be too late

French FM Catherine Colonna visited Israel

Pope urges to respect monasteries, religious worship places in Artsakh

Aliyev also visits occupied Stepanakert, Ivanyan and Askeran

Iran hit by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

At least 12 journalists were killed during Israel-Hamas war

State Dep denies statement credited to Blinken on possible Azerbaijani invasion of Armenia

Aliyev visits occupied Martakert

6,300 missiles were fired at Israel during entire war

1 person killed, 35 injured in earthquake in Afghanistan

China, Saudi Arabia FMs discuss Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Israeli army names main priority of military operation against Hamas

Another US aircraft carrier sent to Israeli shores

Israeli army attacks military positions in Lebanon

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern Afghanistan

IDF postpones ground operation, says war would last at least 3 weeks

Iranian FM meets head of Hamas Politburo

Biden has phone call with Netanyahu, Abbas

Axios: Iran sends message to Israel regarding war with Hamas

4.6 magnitude earthquake occurs in western Turkey

40 countries join statement on humanitarian situation in Artsakh

IDF calls on Gazans to move from north to south via evacuation corridors

Borrell: Israel's plan to evacuate over million people from Gaza in a day is ‘utterly unrealistic’

International partners promised 35 million euros in aid to Armenia via ICRC