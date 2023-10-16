News
Armenia MFA announces details about Monday's Tel Aviv-Yerevan special flight (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society

The government of Armenia is organizing a special Tel Aviv-Yerevan flight Monday to assist the voluntary relocation of Armenian citizens and their family members from Israel to Armenia for security reasons, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia.

The list of persons included in this flight was compiled based on the respective applications submitted to the Armenian embassy in Israel and the MFA of Armenia, and in accordance with the application timeline, the presence of children, and the principle of not separating families.

The MFA of Armenia, including through the Armenian embassy in Israel, is following the developments of the situation and will take additional measures as necessary.

As of now, there are no data on the presence of Armenian citizens and Armenians among the victims of military actions, the MFA of Armenia added.
