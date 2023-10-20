News
Armenia ex-ombudsman: UN mission's statement on Karabakh visit results is surprising, to put it mildly
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UN mission's statement on the results of its visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is surprising, to put it mildly. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice, and the former Human Rights Defender (ombudsman) of Armenia,  stated this during a press conference Friday.

"As a result of the mission, it was announced that the members of the mission did not witness [Armenian] ethnic cleansing [by Azerbaijan]. Meanwhile, first of all, the UN should have prevented what happened. Secondly, the mission should have come to Kornidzor [village] and Goris [city of Armenia] and talked with the refugees, then should have gone to Artsakh and seen everything, instead of acting on Baku's order," Tatoyan said.

According to him, there is an impression that the nice words of the international organizations related to the Armenian nation are just words, and the international human rights organizations act with political motives. This applies not only to Artsakh, but also to Armenia, explained Tatoyan, adding that such an approach undermines the entire international legal system.
