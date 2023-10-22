News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Switzerland holds parliamentary elections
Switzerland holds parliamentary elections
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Swiss voters cast final ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday. Early polling data indicates a resurgence in support for right-wing populist and socialist parties, while the Greens are expected to lose ground compared to the last elections, AP reports.
The elections for the 200-member lower house, known as the National Council, and the 46-member upper house, the Council of States, will shape the direction of Swiss politics. They come as Switzerland, a prosperous Alpine nation, reevaluates its identity as a "neutral" country outside the European Union.
Among parties competing for seats are Swiss People's Party, Greens and The Centre [merger of Christian Democrats and Bourgeois Democrats].
Polls show the Swiss are worried about three main issues: rising fees for a mandatory, free-market health insurance system, climate change, and concerns about migrants and immigration.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos