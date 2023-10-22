Switzerland holds parliamentary elections

Swiss voters cast final ballots in parliamentary elections on Sunday. Early polling data indicates a resurgence in support for right-wing populist and socialist parties, while the Greens are expected to lose ground compared to the last elections, AP reports.
The elections for the 200-member lower house, known as the National Council, and the 46-member upper house, the Council of States, will shape the direction of Swiss politics. They come as Switzerland, a prosperous Alpine nation, reevaluates its identity as a "neutral" country outside the European Union.
Among parties competing for seats are Swiss People's Party, Greens and The Centre [merger of Christian Democrats and Bourgeois Democrats].
Polls show the Swiss are worried about three main issues: rising fees for a mandatory, free-market health insurance system, climate change, and concerns about migrants and immigration.