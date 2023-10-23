Azerbaijan-Turkey joint military exercises kick off near Armenia borders

Tactical exercises, with the participation of the Azerbaijani Army and the Armed Forces of Turkey, have started near their borders of Armenia. These military drills are named Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023, APA informed, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
“Up to 3000 military personnel from various types of troops of both countries, 130 pieces of armored vehicles, up to 100 artillery vehicles, more than 20 aviation and aircraft as well as engineering equipment and small boats are involved” in these joint tactical exercises which will be held in Azerbaijani capital Baku, Nakhichevan, and Azerbaijani-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
“The exercises accomplish various tasks on application of artillery, aviation and other types of troops in military operations using modern combat methods, organization of their activities in interaction, building pontoon bridges to open the passage over rivers and descending in the depths of the imaginary enemy.
“The main focus of ‘Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023’ joint tactical exercises is on ensuring combat interoperability, improving management, exchanging experience and increasing the professionalism of the servicemen during the troops’ interaction,” the Azerbaijani media added