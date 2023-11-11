News
Ambassadors accredited to Armenia visit Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Director of the Institute of Ancient Manuscripts of Matenadaran Arayik Khzmalyan and Deputy Director Vahe Torosyan received the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Armenia Petr Pirunčík, Bolat Imanbayev, Pavel Cheplak, the Press Service of Matenadaran reports.

The heads of the diplomatic missions, accompanied by the Matenadaran directorate, toured the museum, got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions, and visited the restoration department and archival documents. A discussion took place on the possibilities of implementing joint programs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
