Armenia MFA: Pogroms against Armenians in Baku became culmination of ethnic cleansing in Azerbaijan SSR

Thirty four years ago during these days, pogroms against Armenians in Baku became the culmination of the policy of forcible displacement and ethnic cleansing of Armenian population from Azerbaijan SSR. Hundreds were murdered, mutilated and disappeared, an half a million became refugees. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia noted this on X, former Twitter.
“We pay tribute to memory of innocent victims & stress imperative to prevent such policies & need of all the rights to be addressed,” the Armenian MFA added.